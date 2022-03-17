UAE ship sinks off Iran, rescue underway for 30 crew

Emirati freighter sank 30 miles off Iran’s Persian Gulf coast

A cargo ship belonging to the United Arab Emirates has sunk in Gulf waters off Iran, where a rescue operation has been launched to rescue the crew, an Iranian maritime official said Thursday.

"An Emirati freighter carrying cars sank some 50 km (30 miles) from Asalouyeh" in the province of Bushehr, and "a search operation was launched to rescue 30 crew members," Iran’s state-run Islamic Republic News Agency reported, quoting a local maritime and port security manager.

Officials said that bad weather was hampering rescue efforts.

This is a developing story