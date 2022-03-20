UN envoy speaks with Houthi official on possible Ramadan truce

Grunberg 'is continuing the discussions with the parties to the conflict'

The United Nations’ special envoy for Yemen met with the Houthi’s chief negotiator to discuss the possibility of a truce between the country’s warring factions during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, according to a statement from his office.

On Monday, special envoy Hans Grundberg sat down with Mohammed Abdulsalam - the lead negotiator for Yemen’s rebel faction - and a number of officials from Oman in the capital city of Muscat for talks.

During their meeting, the parties discussed “ongoing UN consultations and efforts to address the dire humanitarian situation in Yemen,” in addition to “a possible truce during the holy month of Ramadan,” Grundberg’s office announced on Sunday.

The division added that Grunberg “is continuing the discussions with the parties to the conflict.”

Tens of thousands of people have died as a result of the Yemen conflict, and the clashes there have exacted a devastating humanitarian toll on the country’s civilian population.

The war, which pits the state’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels against Yemen’s internationally recognized government, is in its seventh year.

Yemen’s pro-government forces are additionally supported by a military coalition led by Saudi Arabia.

The United Arab Emirates also backs Yemen’s government - though the Gulf state withdrew most of its forces from the war-torn country back in 2019.

Earlier this year, the conflict extended further beyond Yemen’s borders as the country’s Houthi rebels launched a number of attacks on the UAE, prompting the United States to increase its support to Abu Dhabi.