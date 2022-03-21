UAE Jewish community prepares for state’s ‘largest ever Seder’

'Our Jewish community continues to grow, as does the stream of Jewish visitors'

With a massive shipment of traditional matzah en route, the Jewish community of the United Arab Emirates is preparing to host a historic Passover Seder - the largest in the country.

Rabbi Levi Duchman, Rabbi to the UAE, traveled to Israel over a month before the Jewish holiday to prepare the special unleavened bread in a traditional fashion that adheres to the highest standards of Kashrut - a term which refers to religious dietary laws for Jews.

Thousands of matzos are now traveling to the UAE to feed those attending the country’s biggest upcoming Passover Seder.

“The matzos that we prepared in Israel will serve us in the Seder we will be holding in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, together with our community, the Israeli Embassy, tourists and visitors – welcoming every person wishing to hold a Kosher and festive Seder dinner in the Emirates,” the rabbi said.

The ceremony will also be performed in a number of different languages - Hebrew, English, French and Russian - in order to make it accessible for Jews from all backgrounds in the UAE.

Duchman thanked the leadership of the UAE for providing the country’s Jewish community with support, and envisioned a bright future for Jews in the Gulf state.

“Our Jewish community continues to grow, as does the stream of Jewish visitors arriving here from around the globe,” Duchman said.