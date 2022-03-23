Iran’s IRGC tout military capacity at Qatar defense show

Washington could reportedly remove IRGC from its terrorism blacklist, an alarming move for Gulf states, Israel

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) displayed models of Iranian missiles this week at the DIMDEX defense exhibition in Qatar, a Gulf Arab state home to the largest US military base in the region.

IRGC’s presence was particularly striking at a time when other Gulf states, as well as Israel, are alarmed at the prospect of the United States removing its terrorist designation of the force.

The IRGC - which answers to Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei - has expanded in the region via proxies including in Yemen, where Iran-backed Houthi rebels and a Saudi-led coalition are in an eight-year-long conflict.

Riyadh accuses Iran of arming the Houthis and blames Tehran for a 2019 assault on Saudi Arabia’s energy heartland and tanker attacks in Gulf waters.

The Houthi movement also launched a barrage of strikes on Saudi oil facilities last week.

Washington is reportedly considering removing the IRGC from its terrorist organization blacklist as part of efforts to revive the JCPOA nuclear pact with Iran.

IRGC officials at the defense show in Doha declined to speak to Reuters.

In a booth adjacent to theirs, US firm General Atomics showcased its MQ-9B predator drone, which is used to conduct anti-surface warfare such as maritime surveillance and precision-guided missiles.

The US State Department authorized the company to sell 18 of their drones to the United Arab Emirates, which also came under Houthi attacks in January that killed three people.

Qatar’s DIMDEX exhibition drew international defense firms hoping to boost sales to Gulf states that want to enhance military capabilities.