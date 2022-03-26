Saudi-led coalition launches operation against Houthi rebels

Houthis reportedly attacked Saudi energy facilities on Friday including oil giant Aramco’s petroleum station

The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen launched a military operation against the Houthi rebels on Saturday in response to attacks by the group on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia the day prior.

Houthis reportedly attacked Saudi energy facilities on Friday including oil giant Aramco’s petroleum products distribution station in the Red Sea city Jeddah.

Fires broke out but no casualties were reported.

Saudi media said that the coalition in Yemen launched an operation to “protect global energy sources” and would carry out airstrikes in Yemen’s Houthi-controlled cities Sanaa and Hodeidah.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1507409432740782084 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The Iran-backed Houthis continue to escalate attacks on Saudi Arabia and its oil infrastructure ahead of a temporary truce for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Saudi Arabia’s Energy Ministry said the kingdom condemned the “sabotage attacks” and that it would not be responsible for any global oil supply disruptions.

The ministry also blamed Iran for arming the Houthi rebels with ballistic missiles and drones, stressing that the attacks “would lead to impacting the kingdom’s capacity and its ability to fulfill its obligations to global markets.”

Saudi state news agency SPA also reported the coalition asking civilians to stay away from any oil site in Hodeidah as it would “directly deal with sources of threat.”

The coalition noted that it also intercepted and destroyed two drones over Yemeni skies launched toward the kingdom.

Houthi-affiliated Al Masirah TV said the Saudi-led coalition launched air raids on Hodeidah.