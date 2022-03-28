UAE energy minister: Energy market needs Russia’s oil

'Leaving the politics aside, that volume is needed today,' al-Mazrouei says

The United Arab Emirates energy minister on Monday said that Russia’s oil is needed to meet global energy demands, and that the volume provided by Moscow cannot be replaced.

He added that the 10 million daily barrels of oil from Russia make the country a critical member of the OPEC+ energy alliance.

“Leaving the politics aside, that volume is needed today,” Suhail al-Mazrouei said, according to the Associated Press.

“Unless someone is willing to come and bring 10 million barrels, we don’t see that someone can substitute Russia.”

A number of Western countries are turning from Russia’s oil and gas exports over its invasion of Ukraine, and soaring energy prices prompted these nations to urge Gulf Arab states to boost their production independently.

But al-Mazrouei voiced opposition to the proposal, and announced that the OPEC+ alliance will continue to stand as a unified entity.

“Staying together, staying focused, and not allowing politics to kick in to this organization... we always believe that whatever we do as countries when it comes to production and to this work, it needs always to stay out of politics,” the official said.

Al-Mazrouei also called for a diplomatic solution to the war in Ukraine, which he said could not be resolved “by pouring more weapons into the situation because basically the people are going to be the [victims].”