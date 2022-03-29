Blinken: US ‘determined’ to help UAE fend off Houthi attacks

'We have real challenges to confront together, in the region and beyond'

While meeting with the United Arab Emirates’ de facto ruler in Morocco, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated Washington’s support for Abu Dhabi’s defense against attacks from Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

“We have real challenges to confront together, in the region and beyond,” Blinken said while meeting Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan on the Morocco leg of his official Middle East North Africa tour.

He cited the string of Houthi attacks launched on the UAE’s capital earlier this year as one such example - though a number of attempted drone strikes on Abu Dhabi were thwarted, one killed three civilians and wounded six others.

“We're determined to do everything we can to help you defend yourselves effectively against that,” Blinken added.

The crown prince called his discussions with Blinken “a very important opportunity,” and said the pair “have a lot to talk about, especially our bilateral relationship.”

During his trip, Blinken also spoke on the war in Ukraine, as well as the conflict’s impact on the world’s energy sector.

Washington asked the Gulf to boost its oil production amid soaring crude prices, but the region is resistant.

“The United States is a very important partner for all of us and we are very proud of the relationship. I think what we need is pragmatism,” UAE Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said.

“We need to look at the objective of the energy and what we're asking for is not to tell us 'do this' or 'do that.'”