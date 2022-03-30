Saudi-led coalition announces ceasefire in Yemen

'Cessation of military operations in Yemen' to start at 6:00 am

The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthi rebels in Yemen announced on Tuesday a ceasefire that will go into effect Wednesday, with peace talks possibly beginning during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

“The coalition hereby announces the cessation of military operations in Yemen beginning at 0600 am (0300 GMT) Wednesday, March 30, 2022,” the coalition said in a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency.

This "coincides with the launch of Yemeni-Yemeni consultations with the aim of creating the appropriate conditions for their success and creating a positive environment during the holy month of Ramadan for peace making in Yemen," it added.

Saudi Arabia has led a coalition of Arab states since 2015 against the Iranian-backed Houthis, who are fighting the coalition-backed Yemeni government. The conflict has led to a dire humanitarian crisis in the country.

The Houthis called a three-day truce on Saturday, signaling a possible end to hostilities on Saturday with peace talks.

On Sunday, the Houthis said they agreed to release 823 pro-government personnel in exchange for 1,400 of their fighters.

The head of the group's prisoner affairs committee, Abdul Qader al-Murtada, said the brother of Yemen's President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi is among those set to be released.

According to the International Committee of the Red Cross, the last prisoner swap was in October 2020, with 1,056 people released on each side.