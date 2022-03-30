Iraq MPs fail for third time to elect new president

Lawmakers have until April 6 to choose a new president or country could be heading to new elections

Iraqi lawmakers Wednesday failed for a third time to elect a new national president for lack of a quorum, officials said, prolonging the war-scarred country's political crisis.

The continued failure by parliament to select a president after last year's elections reflects a deep schism between Shiite political groupings, with one bloc boycotting proceedings.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1509146197285613574 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"The assembly adjourned its session until further notice," the parliament's press service said without giving a new date.

Iraq's federal court has given lawmakers until April 6 to choose a new president.

If that deadline is missed, said political scientist Hamza Haddad, "we could reach a point where new elections are decided to break the deadlock."

The judiciary can only determine "a violation of the constitution" and cannot take any initiative to break the political deadlock, according to legal expert Ahmed al-Soufi.

A parliamentary source told AFP that only 178 out of 329 lawmakers were present in parliament Wednesday, far short of the two-thirds quorum required for the vote.

As in the previous two aborted votes, last Saturday and February 7, Wednesday's session was boycotted by a major Shiite coalition bloc in parliament.

Half a year after October 2021 legislative elections, Iraq still does not have a new president or prime minister, keeping the country in a state of political paralysis.

Parliamentarians must first elect the head of state, by convention a member of the Kurdish minority, with a two-thirds majority. The president then appoints the head of government, a post still held by Mustafa al-Kadhemi, who headed the previous government.

Among the 40 candidates for the presidency, two are considered the frontrunners: incumbent Barham Saleh, of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), and Rebar Ahmed of the rival Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP).