Prosecutor asks to transfer Khashoggi trial to Saudi Arabia

A prosecutor in the Jamal Khashoggi murder trial in Turkey called to hand over the case to Saudi Arabia’s authorities on Thursday.

Khashoggi, a prominent journalist and Saudi Arabian dissident, was killed in Saudi Arabia’s Istanbul-based consulate back in 2018.

His death was allegedly ordered with approval from Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, according to a United States intelligence report released back in 2021.

However, Riyadh disputes the report and contests allegations of the crown prince’s involvement in the incident.

Ankara is looking to hand the case over to Riyadh as relations between the two states thaw - on Thursday, Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu informed broadcaster A Haber that “judicial cooperation” between the pair improved.

But Erol Onderoglu, a journalist who represents the press freedom non-profit Reporters Without Borders, urged Turkey's Justice Ministry to dismiss the request to transfer the trial to Saudi Arabia.

“It is not possible to expect anything from Riyadh, where such a judicial charade took place,” he said.

Amnesty International Turkey’s Campaigns and Communications Director Tarik Beyhan additionally argued that transferring the case to Riyadh would be tantamount to essentially ending the opportunity for a fair trial.

“If Jamal Khashoggi's murder is going to be covered up due to political interests, economic interests or to improve relations, this will be a serious human rights violation for Turkey,” Beyhan warned while speaking to Reuters.