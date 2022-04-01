Saudi, Houthis agree to two-month truce

The ceasefire is the first since April 2020

The UN said Yemen's warring parties have agreed to a two-month extendable truce starting Saturday, the first day of Ramadan for many Muslims, and an accord on fuel shipments and Sanaa airport.

"The parties to the conflict have responded positively to a United Nations proposal for a two-month truce which comes into effect tomorrow 2 April at 1900hrs," UN special envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg said in a statement Friday.

"The truce can be renewed beyond the two-month period with the consent of the parties."

The announcement comes as discussions on Yemen's devastating conflict take place in Saudi Arabia, which leads a military coalition supporting the government against the Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

The insurgents -- who rejected joining talks held on enemy territory -- last week made a surprise offer of a temporary truce and a prisoner swap.

The coalition later said it would cease military operations in Yemen during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The ceasefire, the first since April 2020, has been respected so far.

"The parties accepted to halt all offensive military air, ground and maritime operations inside Yemen and across its borders," Grundberg said.