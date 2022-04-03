Yemen truce enters effect, reports of violations emerge

Conflicting reports of truce violations emerge just hours after agreement enters effect

A truce established between Yemen’s pro-government forces and Houthi rebels was reportedly broken on early Sunday morning - hours after the agreement entered effect.

Yemen’s warring factions previously agreed to establish a ceasefire for a period of two months starting on Saturday - the first day of the holy month of Ramadan - and the move received praise from officials around the world as a suspension of the seven year conflict.

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres lauded the agreement as “a first step to ending Yemen’s devastating war,” and United States President Joe Biden hailed it as “a long-awaited reprieve for the Yemeni people.”

However, conflicting reports of a truce violation emerged just hours after the agreement entered effect.

The areas of Marib and Jizan were allegedly attacked by Saudi Arabia’s forces on Sunday in breach of the truce, according to the Houthi’s Saba News Agency.

Baraa Shiban, a caseworker with the nonprofit human rights organization Reprieve, charged instead that Yemen’s rebel faction was responsible for the violation.

“The Houthis breached the ceasefire after one day from the announced truce,” he said on Twitter, adding that the group attacked Marib.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1510411064512598020 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

“Waiting to see the response of the UN envoy since he was the one who announced the ceasefire yesterday,” the charity worker said.