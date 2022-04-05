UAE sentences Israeli woman to death over drugs

'The incident is known and being dealt with through diplomatic channels in the United Arab Emirates'

The United Arab Emirates sentenced an Israeli citizen to death for smuggling half a kilogram of cocaine into the Gulf state.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry, which said it was aware of the case, declined to identify the citizen who was reportedly sentenced by an Abu Dhabi court after being arrested on March 17.

“The incident is known and being dealt with through diplomatic channels in the United Arab Emirates,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

A ministry spokesman told Haaretz: “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is aware of the case and is handling it through the Department of Israelis Abroad in the Consular Division and Israeli representatives in the United Arab Emirates.”

The 43-year-old resident from Haifa, northern Israel, unsuccessfully argued that the drugs were not hers upon being arrested.

According to Ynetnews, the women’s local attorney is expected to appeal the verdict, which is in line with Emirati law.

The UAE is governed by strict Shariah Law - a body of religious law that forms part of the Islamic tradition.

Hence, the Gulf state has an absolute zero-tolerance policy against drugs.