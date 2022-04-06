Ex-prosecutor: UAE death penalty ‘very rarely carried out’

'I can anticipate that there will be an application on behalf of the state for clemency'

The United Arab Emirates sentenced an Israeli citizen to death on drug charges, but a number of legal experts believe that the capital punishment penalty will likely not be carried out.

Nick Kaufman, a former prosecutor with the International Criminal Court, spoke with i24NEWS on the development and his predictions for the case.

“Although the death penalty does exist on the statute books, it's been very rarely carried out, and even then in only the most egregious of cases,” the ex-prosecutor told i24NEWS.

Although the country’s foreign ministry said that they are aware of the case and are handling it, Kaufman said that “the State of Israel will never get involved substantially in the actual legal process.”

He added that if there is a threat to carry out the death penalty, Israel’s president will likely write to the UAE’s head of state in order to request clemency.

“I think that Israel will.. not [be] too keen to get involved and start criticizing the system of law in the United Arab Emirates,” Kaufman told i24NEWS.

“I think that if worse comes to worst… then I can anticipate that there will be an application on behalf of the state for clemency,” the former prosecutor said, but added that “there will be no attempt made to intervene and argue that the trial that was afforded was an unfair trial.”