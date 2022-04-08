Yemen leader cedes power, Saudi Arabia pushes to end war

GCC ministers support negotiations with the Iran-backed Houthis 'to reach a final... political solution'

Yemen’s President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi dismissed his deputy and delegated power to a presidential council on Thursday as Saudi Arabia moved to strengthen an alliance against the Gulf state’s Houthi rebels.

After Hadi made the announcement, Riyadh declared $3 billion in financial aid to the Saudi-backed government and called for talks with the Houthis, who control Yemen’s north.

In a major breakthrough in the seven-year war between Houthis and the Saudi-led coalition, the warring sides agreed to a two-month truce that began on Saturday.

The deal eased a coalition blockade on areas held by the Houthis, who ousted Hadi’s government from the capital Sanaa in 2014.

Ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council met on Thursday, expressing their support for the presidential council and for starting negotiations with the Iran-backed Houthis “to reach a final and comprehensive political solution.”

"I irreversibly delegate to the Presidential Leadership Council my full powers in accordance with the constitution and the Gulf Initiative and its executive mechanism," Hadi said.

Hadi took control of a crumbling state a decade ago in a Gulf-backed transition plan after protests brought down then-president Ali Abdullah Saleh.

Analysts said the new council will aim to unify anti-Houthi ranks by “giving more parties a seat at the table,” Reuters reported.

With Hadi and his controversial deputy out of the equation, the hope is that the Houthis may be more compliant as well.

Houthi chief negotiator Mohammed Abdulsalam criticized the move as a farce and a "desperate attempt to restructure the ranks of mercenaries to push them towards further escalation."