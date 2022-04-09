Saudi Arabia to allow 1 million Hajj pilgrims

The Hajj consists of a series of religious rites that are completed in Islam's holiest city Mecca

Saudi Arabia said Saturday it will allow up to one million Muslims to join the Hajj pilgrimage this year, a sharp uptick after Covid restrictions forced two years of drastically scaled-down participation.

The Hajj ministry "authorized one million pilgrims, both foreign and domestic, to perform the Hajj this year," it said, state media reported.

One of the five pillars of Islam, the Hajj must be undertaken by all Muslims with the means at least once in their lives. It is usually one of the world's largest religious gatherings - about 2.5 million people took part in 2019.

But after the onset of the Covid in 2020, Saudi authorities allowed only 1,000 pilgrims to participate, and in 2021 upped the total to 60,000 fully vaccinated residents chosen through a lottery.

Such restrictions stoked resentment among Muslims abroad who were barred.

Pilgrims to Mecca this year must be under the age of 65 and fully vaccinated against Covid, the Hajj ministry and Umrah said, according to SPA news agency.

Participants from abroad can join but only if they present a recent negative Covid test.

The Hajj consists of a series of religious rites that are completed over five days in Islam's holiest city, Mecca, and surrounding areas of western Saudi Arabia.

Visits to the holiest sites of Islam in Mecca and Medina for the week-long Hajj, and the lesser, year-round Umrah pilgrimage, previously earned the kingdom about $12 billion a year.