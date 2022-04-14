Israeli, Bahraini institutions sign MoU to promote Jewish-Arab coexistence

Third academic agreement University of Haifa has signed with Arab institutions since Abraham Accords

The University of Haifa and the Bahrain-based King Hamad Global Centre for Peaceful Coexistence on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote coexistence between Jews and Arabs in the Middle East, the University of Haifa said in a statement.

Under the new agreement, the two institutions will work together on special development programs to advocate for tolerance and coexistence in the Middle East region as well as educational leadership programs for young people.

“Tolerance and pluralism are the qualities that characterize the campus of University of Haifa, and we are proud and excited about this historic cooperation with Bahrain for the benefit of all the people in the region,” said University of Haifa President Prof. Ron Robin.

It marks the third MoU that the academic institution in northern Israel has signed with institutions in the Arab world following the Abraham Accords that normalized relations between Israel and four Arab countries.

The other two agreements were signed with institutions in the United Arab Emirates — Zayed University and UAE's National Archives and Library.

“Israel in general and Haifa in particular have so many common values with our center and with Bahrain — especially diversity and pluralism,” said Dr. Shaikh Khalid bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, chairman of the Board of Trustees of the King Hamad Global Centre for Peaceful Coexistence.

“Together, we will work to improve our shared destiny, not only for Bahrainis and Israelis, but for the entire Middle East.”