Yemen's new leaders focused on peace path

'We hope the dire situation in Yemen will make people leave personal interests behind in pursuit of peace'

Yemen's new leaders are "ready for war" should the latest push for peace with Houthi rebels fail, but a senior official said they genuinely want the years-long conflict to end soon.

"Our first option is peace, but we are ready for war," Abdullah al-Alimi told AFP in his first interview since being named to an eight-member leadership council tasked with running the country after President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi stepped down earlier this month.

Hadi's government was locked in conflict for seven years against the Iran-backed Houthis – who control the capital Sanaa and most of the north despite a Saudi-led coalition’s military intervention launched in 2015.

The war has killed hundreds of thousands directly or indirectly, and triggered what the United Nations calls the world's worst humanitarian crisis, with millions on the brink of famine.

Hadi stepping down came at the end of talks in the Saudi capital Riyadh that brought together anti-Houthi factions and were boycotted by the Houthis themselves.

The developments followed the start of a renewable two-month truce that brought a rare respite from violence and spurred cautious hopes the war could finally end.

"We hope the dire situation in Yemen will make people have a desire to leave personal and partisan interests behind in pursuit of peace," said Alimi, formerly Hadi's chief of staff.

He said council leaders are due to meet in the coming days with UN special envoy to Yemen Hans Grundberg.