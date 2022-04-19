Yemen’s Houthis will cease use of child soldiers, UN says

UN says released child soldiers will also receive reintegration support

The United Nations praised a move by Yemen’s Houthis on Monday after the rebel faction signed an action plan to eliminate the use and recruitment of child soldiers in the country.

The new action plan aims to strengthen the protection of children by calling on all main parties in the conflict to limit the war’s harm on minors in Yemen, and also includes provisions on preserving the state’s health and education facilities.

UN Special Representative for Children and Armed Conflict Virginia Gamba, who signed the action plan in New York as a witness, lauded the rebel faction’s participation as an “encouraging” move towards ending violence against children in Yemen.

“The United Nations welcomes efforts by all parties to the conflict to end and prevent grave violations against children and this new commitment by the Houthis is a positive and encouraging step in that direction,” she said.

In accordance with the action plan, children serving in the Houthi military - including in support roles - will be released from the faction’s armed forces within the next six months.

Those released will also be provided with reintegration support, the UN said.

During the war in Yemen, which is now in its eighth year, thousands of children have been killed or wounded and nearly 3,500 minors have been recruited as child soldiers, according to statistics from the UN.