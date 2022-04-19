UAE summons Israeli envoy over Temple Mount unrest

Ambassador Amir Hayek is expected at the Emirati International Cooperation Ministry

Israel's envoy to the United Arab Emirates was summoned on Tuesday following violent clashes that broke out at Jerusalem's Temple Mount compound.

Amir Hayek, Israel's first ambassador to the UAE, is expected at the Emirati International Cooperation Ministry, WAM news agency reported.

The Emirati International Cooperation Minister, Reem bint Ibrahim al-Hashemy, summoned Hayek in protest of the clashes between Israeli authorities and Palestinians in recent days at Jerusalem’s holy site – the Temple Mount for Jews, and the al-Aqsa Mosque for Muslims.

Such unrest left some 170 Palestinian demonstrators wounded and hundreds more detained over the weekend.

According to WAM, al-Hashemy stressed the need to immediately stop the unrest and for Israeli forces to protect Muslim worshippers. She further expressed concern over what such escalation could mean for the stability of the region.

The minister also called on Israel to return to the negotiations over the implementation of the two-state solution and the “establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, with east Jerusalem as its capital.”

In another apparent move of protest, the UAE announced that it will not participate in Israel's Independence Day air parade, a day after it said it would take part, Channel 12 News reported.

Israel and the UAE normalized ties in the landmark Abraham Accords, and the countries have since engaged in several cooperative projects and economic deals.

Jordan also summoned its Israeli envoy, Sami Abu Janeb, on Monday to its Foreign Ministry over the same issue.

Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi also said that the country plans to host a meeting of Arab League ministers on Thursday to discuss the "Israeli escalation."