UAE delegation to participate in memorial Holocaust march

'We are brothers before being cousins, and this is the right time... to explain about the Holocaust'

A delegation from the United Arab Emirates will participate in the International March of the Living, a Holocaust education event which memorializes victims of the Nazi genocide, this year.

Delegation head H. E. Ahmed Obaid Almansoori, who is a former member of the UAE Federal National Council, and Eitan Neishlos, founder and ambassador of March of the Living UAE, spoke with i24NEWS on the development.

Almansoori explained how the participation of his delegation will further contribute to an atmosphere of cultural understanding between the UAE and Israel.

“This is the culture of [the] UAE… When we talk about the peace, it’s [a] full peace,” he said, adding that he aims to focus on the “kinship aspect between the Jews and the Arabs, the Muslims and the Jewish people.”

The head of the delegation told i24NEWS that “we are brothers before being cousins, and this is the right time, really, to explain about the Holocaust.”

Neishlos added that Almansoori’s participation in itself adds great weight to the historic moment given his history of Holocaust education advocacy.

“I believe this to be a truly historical moment. Ahmed is the founder of the first and only Holocaust exhibition in the Arab and Islamic world,” Neishlos told i24NEWS.

“He is symbolic of coexistence and of tolerance,” Neishlos said, adding that “this is the warm peace between Israel and the Emirates… this is the new Middle East.”