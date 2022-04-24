Yemen truce allows aid groups to bolster humanitarian assistance

'(The truce) is good for Yemen but it's also good for the humanitarian operations'

Humanitarian organizations are taking advantage of the two-month truce in Yemen to distribute aid to the millions in need across the country.

The ceasefire enabled the Norwegian Refugee Council to distribute aid to 12,000 people located in a district within the coastal Hajjah province - an area which they were previously unable to reach for over three years.

“The benefits of the first weeks of truce are already significant,” Erin Hutchinson, the group’s Yemen director, said.

The UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg also announced earlier in the month that the ceasefire contributed towards a “significant reduction of violence and civilian casualties.”

Years of war have left millions in Yemen displaced, and malnutrition rates in the country are among the highest in the world, meaning aid is a vital lifeline for the state’s inhabitants.

Additionally, 80 percent of the country is dependent on humanitarian aid, according to Reuters.

“Tens of millions of people in Yemen are living hand-to-mouth,” Richard Ragan, the World Food Programme (WFP) country representative for Yemen, explained.

He added that the truce provided an opportunity for the WFP to step up its milling and aid distribution operations.

“(The truce) is good for Yemen but it's also good for the humanitarian operations that are so desperately needed to get up and running,” the representative said.