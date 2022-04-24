Yemen, Houthi rebels fail to run first flight as part of Ramadan truce

'The Truce is meant to benefit civilians including through reducing violence... and improving their freedom'

Yemen’s warring parties traded blame on Sunday for failing to operate the first commercial flight in six years from the rebel-held capital Sanaa.

The flight destined for Jordan’s capital Amman was planned as part of an UN-brokered, 60-day truce during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan that Yemen’s government and the Houthi rebels struck earlier this month.

It was the first nationwide truce reached since 2016, AP News reported.

The agreement came amid international efforts to temporarily halt fighting between the rebels and a Saudi-led coalition, which has led Yemen to the brink of famine.

As part of the ceasefire, the sides agreed to operate two commercial flights a week – despite a Saudi blockade – to Jordan and Egypt.

However, more than three weeks since the agreement took effect, both sides failed to operate the first flight.

The Houthis accused the Saudi-led coalition of failing to issue needed permits for the flight, while Yemen’s government said the rebels insisted on adding additional passengers “with unreliable passports,” according to AP News.

Hans Grundberg, the UN special envoy for Yemen, urged both sides to “work constructively” with the United Nations to see that the flight takes off.

“The Truce is meant to benefit civilians including through reducing violence, making fuel available, and improving their freedom of movement to, from, and within their country,” he said tweeted.

Along with the flights, the truce included allowing 18 vessels carrying fuel into the Houthi-controlled port of Hodeida, as well as a subsiding of ground and air fighting.

Both sides, though, have reported almost daily violations of the ceasefire.