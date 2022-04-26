Turkey’s Erdogan to reportedly meet with Saudi crown prince

The event 'is expected to be an efficient meeting for both sides'

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is reportedly set to travel to Saudi Arabia and meet with Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman on Thursday, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

“There will be a meeting with MbS during the visit to Saudi Arabia,” one of the sources - an unnamed Turkish official - informed Reuters, using an acronym for the crown prince’s name.

“Many issues, from economy, investments, regional issues, leaving behind the troubled times in bilateral ties will be discussed,” the official continued, adding that the event “is expected to be an efficient meeting for both sides.”

The report arrives as Ankara employs a number of measures to try and mend its ties with Riyadh, including through increased judicial cooperation.

Earlier in the year, a Turkish court decided to halt its trial into the killing of journalist and Saudi dissident Jamal Khashoggi and transfer the case to Riyadh amid a thawing relations between the states.

Khashoggi’s killing placed a strain on ties between Turkey and Saudi Arabia - the event prompted an unofficial Saudi boycott of Turkish goods.

During this period of time, Ankara’s exports to Riyadh dropped by 90 percent.

However, back in February, Erdogan said that Turkey is engaging in “positive dialogue” with Saudi Arabia.