UN: $4.3 billion needed to stop ‘worsening’ crisis in Yemen

The plan is intended to help 17.3 million Yemenites

The UN’s Humanitarian Country Team in Yemen requests nearly $4.3 billion to halt the “worsening” situation in the country, amid the first nationwide truce in six years, the body stated in a newly released plan for this year.

The plan is intended to help 17.3 million out of 23.4 million Yemenites who live under such dire conditions that they need “urgent” help, UN humanitarians stated.

“The numbers this year are staggering. Over 23 million people – or almost three-quarters of Yemen’s population – now need assistance,” David Gressly, the Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen said.

“That is an increase of almost three million people from 2021. Nearly 13 million people are already facing acute levels of need,” he added.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1520486532762812418 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

In March, at a high-level fund-raising event for Yemen, donors pledged $1.3 billion, additionally $300 million has been pledged since then according to the UN humanitarian affairs office (OCHA). However, the UN urges donors and aid organizations to assist to “scale up life-saving assistance and to reach more people in acute need.”

Yemen has been in a state of war since 2015 when a conflict erupted between the Houthis and Sunnis in the Arab country. It forced more than 4.3 million people to flee their homes, and those who stayed suffered from basic needs like food and medical supplies.

An escalation of the conflict last year led to further disruption of public services, pushing humanitarian needs even higher, OCHA said in a press release.

Approximately 161,000 people face "extreme hunger,” with 2.2 million acutely malnourished, especially women and children who often suffer the worst, the UN body stated.

The current truce is led by the UN and the Saudi-led coalition forces supporting the Yemen government, and Houthi rebels, and is due to continue through May.