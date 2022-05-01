Qatar’s role in easing Israeli-Palestinian tensions

'The times of black and white are over. Today someone can help your adversary but... promote your interests'

Qatar is taking on a significant role in mediating tensions between Israel and Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza.

Measures taken included the Qatari embassy’s efforts to ensure that no clashes erupted on Land Day in March, during mass protests in Gaza that were deliberately held far from its border with Israel, according to Haaretz.

Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani last month held phone calls with two top Palestinian leaders as well, amid heightened tensions in Jerusalem throughout the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

He spoke with the West Bank’s Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and the political bureau head of Gaza’s governing body Hamas to prevent further escalation in Israel.

The recent steps of the emirate were in addition to the financial aid that it is already providing to the Palestinian territories, which hit some $3 billion since 2012, according to Haaretz.

Out of about $1.5 billion that Qatar invested in Gaza, half went into infrastructure projects and the other half to so-called “welfare areas,” Qatari sources said.

Qatar is also becoming increasingly close to Egypt, which is expanding its presence in Gaza.

“Israel understands that Qatar can help solve the Gaza issue and lead to a calming of the situation,” an Israeli official told Haaretz.

“The times of black and white are over. Today someone can help your adversary but also simultaneously help you promote your interests.”