Saudi royal: Riyadh ‘let down’ by US in face of Houthi threats

Prince Turki al-Faisal, a top member of Saudi Arabia’s royal family, explained that Riyadh feels disappointed by Washington’s efforts in countering regional security threats posed by Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

The prince described the feeling from Riyadh during a video interview with the Saudi newspaper Arab News which was published on Monday.

"Saudis consider the relationship as being strategic, but (feel) as (though we are) being let down at a time when we thought that America and Saudi Arabia should be together in facing what we would consider to be a joint, not just irritant… danger to the stability and security of the area,” he said.

The royal cited United States President Joe Biden as a factor in cooled relations between Riyadh and Washington.

“We've had our ups and downs over the years, and perhaps at this time it's one of the downs - particularly since the president of the United States in his election campaign said that he will make Saudi Arabia a pariah,” al-Faisal said.

“Of course he went on to practice what he preached,” the prince added.

He pointed to the commander-in-chief’s move to end US support for the Saudi-led military coalition fighting the Houthis in Yemen and Biden’s avoidance of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as decisions which hurt relations between the two countries.