Saudi Arabia shoots for 70 million visits, tourism rebound in 2022

Saudi Arabia is shooting to surpass 70 million visits to the country this year as officials look to draw international travelers and transform the Gulf state into a tourism hotspot.

Riyadh is invested in developing its travel sector as part of its Vision 2030 initiative - Saudi Arabia’s plan to decrease its financial dependency on oil and diversify the nation’s economy by branching out into other areas like tourism, infrastructure, and recreation.

During the first quarter of this year, travel to the state was up by 130 percent when compared to numbers from the final quarter of 2019.

In 2021, Saudi Arabia also saw a record 62 million visits, a tourism official informed Reuters.

“I think our record-high domestic travel was last year,” Saudi Tourism Authority CEO Fahd Hamidaddin said.

He added that Saudi Arabia surpassed both its neighbors and the rest of the world with the resilience of its travel sector.

“On general recovery of total travel, we outperformed the globe, we outperformed the region in terms of recovery - we reached 72 percent of pre-pandemic levels,” Hamidaddin said.

“I'll say this for the first time… We are witnessing over 130 percent versus pre-pandemic levels,” the tourism official continued.