Israel to relay findings of probe into Al Jazeera journalist’s death to Qatar

Israel will send to Qatar the findings of a military investigation into the death of Shireen Abu Aqleh, a Palestinian reporter of the Qatari-owned Al Jazeera media outlet who was killed on Wednesday in the West Bank.

Shortly after Abu Aqleh’s death was reported, Qatar received the initial assessment by Israel’s army (IDF) that the reporter was not shot by Israeli forces, but by Palestinian militants instead, Haaretz reported.

Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz said that the IDF would also send the findings to the West Bank’s Palestinian Authority (PA).

But on Thursday, an Israeli proposal for a joint investigation was rejected by the PA, as its President Mahmoud Abbas urged that Israeli forces were "fully responsible" for the incident.

"We rejected the joint investigation with the Israeli occupation authorities because they committed the crime and because we don't trust them,' said Abbas, adding that he will go to the International Criminal Court "in order to track down the criminals".

Qatar also blamed Israel for the death of Abu Aqleh – who was covering an Israeli raid in the Jenin refugee camp – and Al Jazeera charged the IDF for deliberately shooting the veteran reporter “in cold blood.”

“Such horrific crimes by the occupation against unarmed Palestinian people should not pass without those responsible being held accountable,” said Qatar’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Haaretz reported.

Al Jazeera is watched by some 150 million people worldwide and is considered a significant Qatari asset in shaping the country’s foreign policy. It also oftentimes takes a hostile stance on Israel.

According to Haaretz, Israeli officials asked Qatar over the past several weeks to soften the network’s reporting about the recent Temple Mount clashes.

Israel sees Qatar’s role in Gaza and the West Bank as part of a shift in the region, partly due to its growing ties with Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the United States.