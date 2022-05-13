UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan dead: official media

He has rarely been seen in public since 2014, when he had surgery following a stroke

The United Arab Emirates' President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan died aged 73 on Friday, state media said, after battling illness for several years.

"The Ministry of Presidential Affairs condoles the people of the UAE and the Islamic world... on the passing of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan on Friday, May 13," the official WAM news agency said.

The ministry announced 40 days of mourning with flags at half-mast from Friday, with work suspended in the public and private sector for the first three days.

Al-Nahyan took over as the UAE's second president in November 2004, succeeding his father as the 16th ruler of Abu Dhabi, the federation's richest emirate.

He has rarely been seen in public since 2014, when he had surgery following a stroke, although he has continued to issue rulings.

His brother, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed, has been seen as the UAE's de facto ruler in recent years.

After the establishment of the federation in 1971, which includes Abu Dhabi and Dubai, Al-Nahyan was appointed deputy prime minister of the new state. He later chaired the Supreme Petroleum Council, a body with broad powers in the energy field.

The UAE and Israel normalized their diplomatic relations by signing the Abraham Accords in September 2020. Since the US-brokered normalization agreement, both countries have embarked on a series of cooperative initiatives together.