Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed elected UAE president

The UAE's long-time de facto ruler Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was elected as president on Saturday, official media said, a day after the death of former leader Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Sheikh Mohamed was elected by the Federal Supreme Council as the country's third president, WAM news agency reported, after years of calling the shots from behind the scenes while his half-brother Sheikh Khalifa was sidelined by poor health.

Often known as 'MBZ,' Sheikh Mohamed met members of the Federal Supreme Council, made up of rulers of the UAE's seven emirates, as the oil-rich country entered a period of mourning for Sheikh Khalifa.

His ascension, which was widely expected, formalizes his position as leader of the desert state of 10 million after years of calling the shots.

Under his low-key direction, the UAE put a man in space, sent a probe to Mars, and opened its first nuclear reactor, while using its oil-funded clout to develop a more assertive foreign policy.

Closely allied with Saudi Arabia, it emerged as a leader of a reshaped Middle East since the retreat of traditional powers and the reduced involvement of the United States, forging ties with Israel, and joining a war against Iran-backed militants in Yemen.

The UAE and Israel normalized their diplomatic relations by signing the Abraham Accords in September 2020. Since the US-brokered normalization agreement, both countries have embarked on a series of cooperative initiatives together.