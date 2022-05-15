Herzog meets new UAE president on condolence visit to Gulf state

Israeli leader in Abu Dhabi following death of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan

Israeli President Isaac Herzog met new United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan on Sunday in Abu Dhabi.

Herzog joined other world leaders gathering in the Gulf state to offer condolences on the death of UAE president and ruler of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and to congratulate his successor.

Regional Cooperation Minister Issawi Frej and Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel were also representing Israel.

“I came here on behalf of the people of Israel, to express my condolences to you, to your family and to the Emirati people," Herzog said, according to a statement from his office.

"Your brother, Sheikh Khalifa, was an extraordinary man. His brave leadership contributed tremendously to advancing his country and his people and to the partnership that materialized in recent years between our countries. The partnership which he advanced is an asset for us and for the entire region. His is a legacy of progress and of striving for peace in the Middle East.”

Sheikh Mohamed, 61, on Saturday was appointed UAE president a day after the death of his half-brother.

Other world leaders paying their respects include French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the king of Spain, Felipe VI.

US Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken are due on Monday.