Report: Biden could meet with Saudi crown prince as soon as June

'You should count on something like this happening, it just comes down to when, not if'

The White House is working on setting up the first meeting between US President Joe Biden and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as early as next month, CNN reports.

The potential in-person meeting would take place while the president is on an overseas trip, which would likely include his first visit to Israel and the Middle East since assuming office.

The diplomatic exchange would likely take place during a meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in Riyadh — the Kingdom currently holds the presidency of the GCC.

The US-based news broadcaster cited "current and former US officials" in its reporting.

"You should count on something like this happening, it just comes down to when, not if," a former US official familiar with the discussions told CNN.

In a break from his predecessor Donald Trump's friendly relations with the Saudis, Biden has taken a more critical stance toward Riyadh's human rights record.

The talk of rapprochement with the Saudis comes at a time of higher gas prices in the US. Saudi Arabia is the world's largest exporter of crude oil.

A team from the Biden administration was in Israel earlier this month to prepare for the potential presidential visit to the Jewish state.

The president is likely to add Israel as a stop on his Europe trip, either before a G7 meeting in Germany or after a NATO summit in Spain.