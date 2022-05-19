Rabbi says 'a matter of time' for Saudi Arabia-Israel normalization

'It may take a couple of years. It is a conservative society, and they need to move the country forward'

Rabbi Steven Burg, CEO of Jerusalem-based modern Orthodox Jewish group Aish Global, sat down with i24NEWS on Thursday to discuss Israel-Gulf trade cooperation.

He recently visited Bahrain and Saudi Arabia with Jewish business leaders.

Burg called Saudi Arabia "amazing" and said that he saw a place that was moving forward with the business community wanting to move away from oil and to a better economic situation.

While Riyadh has yet to sign on to the Abraham Accords normalizing relations with Israel, Burg said that the people that he spoke with in Saudi Arabia said that it was "only a matter of time" for it to happen.

"It may take a couple of years. It is a conservative society, and they need to move the country forward. But the bottom line is that Iran is everyone's common issue. They are looking around and saying, 'Israel really is a place where we can get an economic benefit.'"

He said that being openly Jewish and pro-Israel in the Kingdom was not a problem for the group.

"They are very fascinated by what is happening here [in Israel] and they are kind of waiting for us to move forward," Burg said during the interview with Middle East Now host Laura Cellier at the i24NEWS studios in Jaffa Port.