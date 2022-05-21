Saudi crown prince signals family unity as succession looms

Biden reportedly willing to meet with the crown prince next month

An unlikely royal joined a Saudi delegation to the the United Arab Emirates (UAE) this week, and readers of the Kingdom's political landscape are viewing the move as a message of family unity from its de facto ruler after fractious years spent building his power base.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Ahmed is the eldest son of Prince Ahmed bin Abdulaziz, the detained brother of the Saudi monarch, and has no official post.

Yet his name topped the Saudi state media's list of delegates accompanying Crown Prince and heir apparent Mohammed bin Salman to pay respects to the new United Arab Emirates ruler.

Colloquially known as MbS, Prince Mohammed had held off heading to the UAE until his father King Salman, 86, left hospital after a week-long stay that refocused Saudi watchers' and analysts' attention on issues of succession.

Meanwhile CNN reported that US and Saudi officials were in talks about arranging a meeting between President Joe Biden and Prince Mohammed when the former is slated to travel to the region next month.

The White House is reportedly seeking to improve ties with Riyadh after Biden came down hard on the crown prince during his election campaign over the Gulf kingdom's human rights record and the shocking killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.