Historic event in Bahrain celebrates Israeli Independence Day

First time Yom Ha'atzmaut celebrated in an Abraham Accords country and in the Persian Gulf

The Israeli Embassy in Manama on Thursday evening hosted a reception celebrating Israel's 74th Independence Day attended by hundreds of Bahrainis, Israel's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, the event marked the first Yom Ha'atzmaut celebration in an Abraham Accords country and in the Persian Gulf.

Israel established diplomatic relations with Bahrain in 2020 as part of the US-brokered Abraham Accords that also initially included the United Arab Emirates, with the later additions of Morocco and Sudan.

The event was attended by more than 300 people representing all branches of Bahrain's government including the military, as well as the private sector.

Guests included Bahrain's Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdulla bin Ahmed bin Abdulla Al Khalifa, US Fifth Fleet Commander Brad Cooper and US Ambassador to Bahrain Steven C. Bondy.

Israeli actor and singer Tzachi Halevy, who stars in "Fauda," sang for the guests.

Israeli chef Doron Sasson catered the event.

"The presence of all the guests here today symbolizes the scope and depth of ties between the State of Israel and the Kingdom of Bahrain," Israeli Ambassador to Bahrain, Eitan Na'a, said.