Bahraini analyst on Jerusalem Day: ‘Israelis need to face their demons’

'Unfortunately, this is politics as usual. Jerusalem is the downfall of the current government'

Abdulla Aljunaid, a Bahraini columnist and geopolitical analyst, spoke with i24NEWS on Monday about the violent events that transpired the day prior during the Jewish nationalist Flag March that marked Jerusalem Day.

“As a national holiday, it is one thing that we try to understand. But what we could never comprehend is chants like ‘death to Arabs,” Aljenaid said.

Tens of thousands of Jews took to Jerusalem’s streets on Sunday to commemorate the establishment of Israeli control of the area in 1967.

During the annual march through the mixed Arab-Israeli capital and its Old City, reports surfaced of participants chanting anti-Arab slogans, and videos circulating on social media showed clashes between Jews and Palestinians.

“This is not the Israel we know or want to know. This is not the sort of politics that reflects a very positive outlook for the future of relations,” Aljunaid told i24NEWS.

When asked whether such events on Sunday would have implications on Israel’s relationships with neighboring countries, the analyst said relations were not “dented” from yesterday’s incidents.

“Unfortunately, this is politics as usual. Jerusalem is the downfall of the current government,” he continued.

“Would we want this coalition to fail? We don’t look for such a day. But the Israelis need to face their demons. Their politics as usual is not serving the best interests of Israel.”