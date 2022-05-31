The deal aims to boost trade between Israel and UAE, abolishing customs duties on '96 percent of products'

Israel signed a free trade deal with the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday, its first with an Arab country, building on their US-brokered normalization of relations.

The deal, signed in Dubai in the presence of Israeli Economy Minister Orna Barbivai and her Emirati counterpart Abdullah bin Touq Al-Mari, is expected to increase Israeli exports to the Emirates.

Amir Hayek, Israel's ambassador to the UAE, tweeted "mabruk" – or congratulations in Arabic – alongside a photograph of Emirati and Israeli officials holding documents at a signing ceremony in Dubai.

The agreement was described by Israel as "historic" in abolishing customs duties on "96 percent of the products" exchanged between the two sides, including food, agriculture, cosmetics, medical equipment, and medicine.

It is aimed at boosting trade between the two countries, and also extends to customs, services, regulation, and government procurement.

The 2020 normalization deal reached between the two countries was one of a series of US-brokered agreements known as the Abraham Accords.

Two-way trade last year totaled some $900 million, according to Israeli figures.

The UAE was the first Gulf country to normalize ties with Israel and only the third Arab nation to do so after Egypt and Jordan.

Talks for a free trade agreement began in November and concluded after four rounds of negotiations.

The latest was held in March in Egypt between Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, the UAE's long-time de facto ruler who became president this month after the death of his ailing half-brother Sheikh Khalifa.