UN announces 2-month truce renewal in Yemen

Civilian casualties dropped significantly under the current truce agreement

The two warring factions in Yemen's civil conflict agreed to renew the two-month UN-mediated “Ramadan truce,” the UN's Special Envoy Hans Grundberg announced Thursday.

Originally coming into effect April 2, the agreement reduced civilian casualties significantly. Grundberg described the truce as “a significant shift in the trajectory of the war” and praised the parties for “responsible and courageous decision making.”

“In order for the truce to fully deliver on its potential, additional steps will need to be taken, particularly on the matters of road openings and commercial flight operations,” a press release from the special envoy said.

Commercial flights already resumed to and from Sana’a International Airport following nearly six years of closure. Another considerable achievement is fuel deliveries through Hudaydah port which have increased in recent weeks.

However, earlier in May, reports came that the terms of the truce regarding reopening the main roads into a long-besieged city of Taiz were violated with truck drivers and ordinary civilians having to seek alternative dangerous routes.

Arms Sales

Earlier on Monday, several rights groups announced they filed a lawsuit in a Paris court against France’s top three arms’ producers who sold weapons to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates for alleged war crimes in Yemen.

According to the NGOs, the weapons produced and exported by France enabled the coalition led by Saudi Arabia to conduct airstrikes that caused terrible destruction in Yemen.

The Yemeni war between the Iran-aligned Houthis and the Saudi-led coalition backing the internationally recognized government has been ongoing for nearly eight years leading to what the UN called the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.