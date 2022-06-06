Gulf states denounce Indian official over Prophet remarks

India’s ruling party spokesperson suspended for controversial comments

Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states condemned "insulting" remarks about the Prophet Muhammad made by a spokeswoman for India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Nupur Sharma.

The BJP issued a statement on Sunday saying that it suspended the spokesperson who expressed “views contrary to the party’s position.” Sharma’s comments made last week during a TV debate on Prophet Muhammad have caused clashes within India and complaints from several Muslim countries including Qatar, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.

Riyadh called Sharma’s remarks “insulting”, while Doha summoned India’s ambassador Deepak Mittal and handed an official protest demanding a “public apology,” according to Arab news. The secretary-general of the Gulf Cooperation Council Nayef Falah M. Al Hajraf also issued a statement expressing his “categorical rejection of prejudicing all the prophets and apostles as well as personalities and religious symbols.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1533543533432524802 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The former BJP’s spokeswoman Nupur Sharma commented on the situation on Twitter, saying her remarks came in response to comments made about the Hindu god Shiva but weren’t aimed at hurting the feelings of Muslims.

“If my words have caused discomfort or hurt religious feelings of anyone whatsoever, I hereby unconditionally withdraw my statement,” Sharma stated.

Earlier in February, India’s officials faced criticism over restrictions on Muslim female students wearing hijabs in school. The order was seen as a way of marginalizing the country's Muslim community that accounts for about 13 percent of Hindu-majority India.