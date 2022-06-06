Saudi Arabia to compensate residents $267m for coastal clearance project

Nearly $267m to be distributed as part of first batch of compensation

Saudi Arabia began compensating residents whose property was removed due to a massive redevelopment project in the coastal city of Jeddah.

“The delivery of the first batch of compensation for the removed properties has begun,” Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

According to the state media, nearly $267m or one billion Saudi riyals to be distributed as part of the first batch of compensation. The clearance project launched by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to clear Saudi Arabia’s second-largest city of “slums,” sparked public criticism, as 32 neighborhoods are affected by the reconstruction.

The number of people who will receive the compensation was not disclosed as well as the timeline for the future payouts. Local residents previously voiced concerns that there was no clear assessment of the property’s value as appraisals were carried out by four government agencies.

With 20 neighborhoods already cleared, the remaining 12 are said to be removed by mid-November. The Saudi government announced it would complete 5,000 replacement housing units by the end of the year. Overall, the project is expected to add 17,000 new residential units.

Earlier in March, the coastal city of Jeddah, which is becoming the country’s major touristic hub, hosted a Formula One Grand Prix. Last year, Saudi Arabia’s first major film festival was also held in Jeddah.