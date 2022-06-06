Israeli restaurant in Dubai victim of social media smear campaign

'It gnaws at them that there is an Israeli restaurant in the center of Dubai'

The Palestinians have launched a massive smear campaign against Israeli restaurant "TLV" in Dubai to downgrade it on Google and damage its reputation, Gil Gurevitch, owner of the establishment, told Channel 12.

"It gnaws at the [Palestinians] that there is an Israeli restaurant in the center of Dubai," he said.

Gurevitch's page was rated 4.8, and after the attack it dropped to 3.7. The content was first posted on journalist Nadav Bornstein's Instagram page, and since then the rating has risen slightly to 3.9.

"We were rated 4.8 and everything was perfect. Suddenly, boom, I saw one star after another, and I thought to myself that this was not possible. Most of the customers in our restaurant are Jews, and I saw that all the notes were put by Arabs," he added.

Gurevitch then verified the identity of internet users who noted: "I went in to see who they were and saw that they were Palestinians who were posting pro-Palestinian things on their Facebook pages, and there were also comments such as 'you stole our food.'"

One day there was "an attack of 20 one-star ratings in two hours. They also tried on Instagram and I blocked them," he said.

"It doesn't affect the Israelis who come to my house, but for this restaurant to be attractive to everyone, it has to have a high rating, and with this Palestinian attack, that's just not possible," he said.