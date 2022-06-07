Dhow race seeks to preserve ancient Gulf heritage

'We have lived with the sea for hundreds of years. Preserving the environment is a duty'

Under a blazing sun, far from the skyscrapers and fancy cars of modern Dubai, hundreds of enthusiasts took to Gulf waters in traditional wooden vessels known as dhows, keen to preserve an ancient heritage.

Around Sir Bu Nair, a teardrop-shaped island roughly 60 miles from both Dubai and Abu Dhabi – two of seven emirates that make up the UAE – 118 teams raced dhows, the sailboats that have plied the Arabian peninsula's waters for centuries.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1263500168118374402 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"I started about 10 years ago, when I was 23, with my father and my brothers," one of the sailors, Abdullah al-Mheiri, told AFP.

On one dhow, Mheiri and his 10 crewmates, clad in white robes, took part in the grueling annual Al-Gaffal race, pulling at arm’s length on ropes and then scrambling for balance as the giant white sail caught the wind.

For Mheiri, taking part is his way of paying tribute to his heritage – al-Gaffal refers to the return of fishermen to Dubai's coasts after journeying out to sea.

KARIM SAHIB / AFP Sailors participate in the al-Gaffal dhow sailing race near Sir Abu Nuair island towards Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, on June 4, 2022.

'Duty' to preserve environment

Away from the flitting of social media influencers and luxury high-rises, Mheiri prefers the quiet respite that he finds on the open sea.

"We have lived with the sea for hundreds of years," he said. "Preserving the environment is a duty."

Sustaining heritage is vital for the organizers of al-Gaffal, as they seek to set an example with the competing sailboats, which are not fitted with engines.

"One of the most important messages we send is the transmission of this heritage from one generation to the next," tournament director Mohammed al-Falahi told AFP.

"But the fact is that it also doesn't pose a risk for nature," he added. "We haven't forgotten that Sir Bu Nair is a nature reserve that shelters many species of turtles" in the Gulf.