UAE bans Disney-Pixar film over same-sex relationship characters

Same-sex relationships are criminalized in the UAE, a Gulf country of about 10 million people

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday banned Walt Disney-Pixar's animated film "Lightyear" from screening in cinemas because it features characters in a same-sex relationship.

The film would not be licensed for screening in the country as it violated the nation's media content standard, the Ministry of Youth and Culture's media regulatory office wrote on Twitter.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1536251764202164224 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Media Regulatory Office Executive Director Rashid Khalfan Al Nuaimi later told Reuters the film was banned because of the inclusion of "homosexual" characters in several scenes.

A Disney representative did not immediately respond to emailed Reuters questions on the ban, which drew praise from some on social media in the country.

Same-sex relationships are criminalized in the UAE, a Gulf country of about 10 million people. Most of the population are foreigners.

"Lightyear," advertised by cinemas in the UAE for a June 16 release, is centered around the Buzz Lightyear character from the Toy Story franchise.

The film features Chris Evans as the voice of "Buzz" and Uzo Aduba as "Alisha Hawthorne." Aduba's character is in a relationship with another woman whom she kisses in the film.

Some social media users said depicting same-sex relationships was against the religion and culture of the UAE, while others said children should not be exposed to such imagery.

Ahead of Monday's decision, an Arabic hashtag calling for the film not to be shown in the UAE was trending on Twitter.