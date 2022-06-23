Emirates completes first passenger flight to Israel

Dubai-Tel Aviv flight marks start of daily service between two countries on UAE's largest airline

Emirates completed its first passenger flight to Israel on Thursday, marking the start of daily service from Dubai to Tel Aviv for the UAE's largest airline.

Flight EK931 carrying 335 passengers was greeted by a celebratory water salute upon its arrival at Ben Gurion Airport.

The aircraft for the inaugural flight was a Boeing 777 "Gamechanger," which features the world’s only fully-enclosed first class private suites with virtual windows.

Emirates executives and Israeli media were onboard the flight, which departed Dubai at 12:20 local time.

UAE Ambassador to Israel Mohamed Al Khaja was also on the flight.

"I wish this new airway will open a new path of opportunities for our people and strengthen the ties between the two countries," Al Khaja tweeted. "Thank you Emirates for leading this way, and congratulations on your success."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1539912972394532865

The new direct route between Tel Aviv and Dubai will open up international travel opportunities for Israelis, with connections to popular holiday destinations including Australia, Philippines, the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Vietnam.

Flights on the new service will also include around 20 tons of cargo capacity on each plane which will provide the opportunity for Israeli businesses to export their products.