Martaja Qureiris was 13, when arrested for anti-government protest

Saudi Arabia freed a prisoner who was arrested at the age of 13 for alleged involvement in anti-government protests during the Arab Spring in 2011, human rights groups announced on Saturday.

Martaja Qureiris was detained in 2014 and was facing the death penalty before being sentenced to a 12-year prison term, later reduced to eight years, according to BBC. He is believed to be the youngest prisoner in Saudi Arabia to be detained for political protest.

Qureiris was identified on a video showing a rally of children on bicycles in the eastern part of Saudi Arabia, where a large number of Shiite Muslims reside. Qureiris, a member of the Shiite minority - which complains of discrimination in the Sunni-majority country - was held in detention for several years without being charged.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1540406085722546178 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

He was later accused of belonging to an extremist terrorist group and throwing petrol bombs at a police station alongside his older brother. The prosecution demanded the death penalty citing Qureiris’ confession as key evidence, although the defendant claimed he was tortured.

Human rights activists feared the minor could even be crucified but he later received a prison sentence, which he fully served.

Earlier in May, Amnesty International’s annual death penalty report named Saudi Arabia among the countries with most death sentences and executions recorded in 2021. In a single day in March, 81 people were executed in the Gulf state.

In 2020, a royal decree was issued in Saudi Arabia, which banned the death penalty for offences committed while the accused was a minor.