Fida Kiwan will serve a prison sentence instead

Abu Dhabi's court of appeals overturned the death sentence for an Israeli citizen of Palestinian origin Fida Kiwan, who was convicted of drug trafficking, her defense announced Tuesday.

Kiwan will serve a regular prison sentence, for a period that has not yet been specified as the legal proceedings in the case are ongoing, according to her lawyer Tami Ullman. The 43-year-old Israeli from Haifa was arrested last March and accused of smuggling half a kilogram of cocaine into the UAE.

She was sentenced to death in April. However, after the ruling the court of appeals allowed Kiwan's lawyers to present a new line of defense against charges.

The defendant denied the allegations, claiming that the drugs found in her bag during a search did not belong to her. Her lawyers argued that the purpose of her visit to the Sharia-governed Gulf state was not to deal drugs.

Kiwan, who is a professional photographer, traveled to Dubai for work following an invitation from a Palestinian acquaintance. She settled in an apartment arranged for her in advance, which was searched just a week later, revealing a large amount of drugs. Earlier in May, the court decided to postpone the verdict until further hearings.