Muslim pilgrims flock to Mecca for first post-Covid hajj

The hajj is a once-in-a-lifetime religious duty for Muslims to travel to one of Islam's holiest sites in Mecca

Thousands of pilgrims arrived in the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia on Friday, among some one million Muslims expected to attend the 2022 hajj pilgrimage after two years of major disruption caused by Covid.

Wrapped in white robes, with some carrying umbrellas to block the desert sun, hundreds performed the first ritual of the hajj, which involved walking around the sacred Kaaba building at the center of Mecca’s Grand Mosque.

"Praise be God... It's impossible to describe my feelings right now," said Ahmed Sayed Mahmoud, an Egyptian pilgrim.

"Being in the Grand Mosque and in the land of the two holy mosques makes me very happy."

Saudi Arabia, home to Islam’s holiest sites in Mecca and Medina, allowed back foreign travelers this year to perform the hajj – a once-in-a-lifetime religious duty for Muslims.

Only a few thousand Saudi citizens and residents attended the pilgrimage in the last two years as Covid wreaked havoc across the global economy and curtailed travel.

Still, authorities said only one million people can join the 2022 season, less than half of pre-pandemic levels, and access is exclusive to those aged 18-65, who are fully vaccinated, and do not suffer from chronic diseases.

Security officers mixed with pilgrims inside the mosque on Friday, helping ensure an incident-free hajj that has been marred in the past by deadly stampedes, fires, and riots.