Saudi Arabia to hand out billions to ease inflation pain

The kingdom's social media landscape is featuring more frequent griping about rising prices

Saudi Arabia announced Monday it was disbursing billions of dollars directly to citizens to ease the effects of inflation amid growing online expressions of frustration over rising prices.

"A generous royal order was issued approving the allocation of financial support in the amount of (around $5.3 billion) to face the repercussions of rising prices globally," the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported, attributing the decision to King Salman.

Roughly half that amount would come via direct cash transfers to social security beneficiaries.

Earlier on Monday, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman "stressed the need to take into account the neediest citizens in the face of international developments that resulted in rising costs of some basic needs,” a separate SPA report said.

Chairing a meeting of the kingdom's economic affairs council, de facto ruler Prince Mohammed reportedly made the point that government offices must respond to global supply chain issues and rising prices to protect consumers' interests.

Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, has not been hit as hard by inflation as other countries in the region.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1542410134260948992 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Nevertheless, the kingdom's tightly controlled social media landscape is featuring more frequent griping about rising prices in recent weeks, including Twitter hashtags calling for a boycott of eggs and a well-known dairy company.

Saudi Arabia's economy is performing generally well this year, especially since Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent energy prices soaring.

Saudi Arabia's announcement came as the United Arab Emirates similarly said it was doubling the budget for its social security program to about $7.6 billion after a rise in fuel prices.