Emirati court sentences Israeli woman to life in prison instead of death penalty

Fida Kiwan was detained in UAE for drug trafficking, she denies all allegations

Fida Kiwan, an Israeli photographer, detained in the United Arab Emirates for drug trafficking and originally facing the death penalty, was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday.

Following the temporary suspension of the death sentence by the Emirati Court of Appeals late June, Kiwan’s defense filed an appeal to get the 43-year-old Israeli a regular prison sentence, according to The Jerusalem Post. A photo studio owner from Haifa, Kiwan moved to Dubai for work following an invitation from a Palestinian acquaintance.

She was arrested last March and accused of smuggling half a kilogram of cocaine into the UAE. The drugs were discovered in her bag during a search of an apartment she was staying in. Kiwan denied the allegations, claiming that the drugs did not belong to her.

The woman was sentenced to the death penalty in April as the Sharia-governed Gulf state has very strict laws on drug dealing. The court later overturned the sentence after Kiwan's Israeli lawyers presented a new line of defense.